JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $6.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

SBSW opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

