JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $726.32

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 726.32 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 732 ($9.26). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.21), with a volume of 62,888 shares.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 726.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,617.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 67.67.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.