JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,055 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,457 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,084,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.