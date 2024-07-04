JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $491.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

