Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Judges Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:JDG opened at £104.05 ($131.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £690.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7,291.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.07. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($92.33) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($154.95).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($141.66), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,893,356.94). In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($147,635.97). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($141.66), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,893,356.94). Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

