Julie Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.28 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.