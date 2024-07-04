Julie Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.28 and a 52 week high of $148.37.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What are earnings reports?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.