Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 28,669 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Bradley Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

