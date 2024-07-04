Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.42

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $10.49. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 183,865 shares.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.