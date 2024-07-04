Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PEGA

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.