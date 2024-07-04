Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Free Report ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

