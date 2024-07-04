KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,703 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

BATS:BJAN opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

