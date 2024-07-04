KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,768 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after buying an additional 2,016,884 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,220,000 after purchasing an additional 238,906 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,865,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,522,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,125,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

