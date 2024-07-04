KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $330.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

