KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after buying an additional 1,614,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,585,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.