KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dragonfly Energy were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.25.

Dragonfly Energy ( NASDAQ:DFLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.79.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

