Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

