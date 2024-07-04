Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.74

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.74 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 253.90 ($3.21). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 252.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 5,073,288 shares changing hands.
Separately, HSBC raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
