Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.74

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.74 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 253.90 ($3.21). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 252.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 5,073,288 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGF

Kingfisher Stock Up 0.4 %

Kingfisher Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.74.

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.