Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

LADR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

LADR opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.