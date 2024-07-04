Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,916.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $4,040.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,775.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,632.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.