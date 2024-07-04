Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

