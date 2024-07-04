Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6,306.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.