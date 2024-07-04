Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $154.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

