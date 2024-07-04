Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 92,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

