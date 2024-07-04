Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

