Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Invests $777,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $198.40 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.29.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

