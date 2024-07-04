Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,125,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.84 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

