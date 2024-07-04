Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 18,850 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 164.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMOT opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

