Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 329 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,071,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 156,415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 615,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 153,311 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 154,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,342,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

