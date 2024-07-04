Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 550 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average is $200.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

