Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,806 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:INDA opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

