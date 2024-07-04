Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,857,456 shares in the company, valued at $109,897,201,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,857,456 shares in the company, valued at $109,897,201,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

