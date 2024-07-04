Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $779.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

