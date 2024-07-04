Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 269 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,809,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.