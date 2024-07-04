Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

