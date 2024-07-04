Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 445,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.87 and its 200 day moving average is $257.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

