Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTRX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 131,476 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Lantronix by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 182,552 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 29.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

