Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 141 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $554.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

