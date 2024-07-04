Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 4%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 229,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.26. The stock has a market cap of £13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.97.

About Lexington Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.