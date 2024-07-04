Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Live Group worth $176,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,519,555 shares of company stock worth $65,635,332 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

