Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.47. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 151,659 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor comprises about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

