LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of RAMP opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

