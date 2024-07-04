Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Logan Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

