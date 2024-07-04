L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
L’Oréal Stock Up 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $100.28.
About L’Oréal
