Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $213.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

