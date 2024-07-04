Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$18.80

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.80.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.38. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

