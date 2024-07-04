MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.51

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.51 and traded as high as $112.56. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $111.92, with a volume of 233,116 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,972,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,258,221.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,250,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

