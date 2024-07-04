Marc Wilson Sells 32,129 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
CRNX stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
