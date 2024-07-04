Marion Mccourt Sells 1,137 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,024.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $990.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $954.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $688.52 and a 12-month high of $1,081.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

