Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,062,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,431,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $55,821,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,984.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 319,015 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMS opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

