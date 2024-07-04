Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,062,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,431,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $55,821,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,984.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 319,015 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maximus Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MMS opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
