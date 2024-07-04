MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 3.2%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. 85,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 717,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 423.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 195.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 317,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 210,162 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 472.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,456 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

